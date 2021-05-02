‘Kashmir in the making’ ; Kangana Ranaut marks disappointment at Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata; Between the ruling Trinamool Congress heading in 202 seats followed by the BJP which is leading on 82, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shown regret and taken a verbal attack at Mamata Banerjee. Responding to the votes, Ranaut tweeted on Sunday: “Bangladeshi’s and Rohingyas are the biggest strength of Mamata…. with the way trend is looking shows Hindus are no more majority there, and according to the data Bengali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making… #Elections2021” In another tweet, the ‘Panga’ actress stated that she is ‘feeling overwhelmed with unpleasant results from Bengal and forgetting to eat.’

Kangana Ranaut also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are the ‘need of the hour’.”BJP has recorded remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, the majority is 2800 percent, the need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is the majority now, but with the kind of wild passion and commitment Modi Ji and Amit Ji do their work is beyond admirable,” read her tweet.

“BJP has shown remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, growth is 2800 percent, need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is the majority now, nevertheless with the kind of ferocious passion and dedication Modi Ji and Amit Ji do their work is beyond admirable,” read her tweet.

Sharing a video of hyenas, she added, “Ha ha ha what is amusing now hyenas having a field day, even though BJP performed well everywhere but still after very long they got an opportunity to corner him, enjoy your day.”TMC looks fixed to maintain power in West Bengal after the bitterly contested Assembly election against the main contesting BJP. The TMC was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the midway point of 147, dropping the BJP pursuing far behind in 82 seats, as per the latest trends.