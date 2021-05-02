School to start farming in 3-acre space to help “tribal families”

Pathanamthitta: Organic farming is an agricultural practice that began at beginning of the 20th century in reaction to quickly transforming farming practices. Headmaster, teachers, and non-teaching staff of a government school here have been doing farming on their school bases to transfer away vegetables to poor families, as a method to help them during the pandemic. The pandemic has destroyed the livelihoods of many people and the people of Edamuri, a place in Pathanamthitta, are no exception. So, the headmaster and teachers of Edamuri Government Higher Secondary School have begun farming to help poor families in the region. The non-teaching staff, parents, and villagers also have come ahead to support the teachers.

“Our school is holding around 3 acres and over one acre of it was remaining useless since it was covered with bushes and creepers. Our school earlier used to contribute its funds for clearing the bushes and creepers. But after they were removed, bushes and creepers again developed within a three-month gap. So, our school headmaster, Sunil Sir, shared the concept of doing cultivation in this land, and the school management committee wholeheartedly greeted this idea. We have cleared the land with the support of our Krishi Bhavan and MGNREGA workers,” said Binish Philip, a teacher of the school.

“During Covid-19 lockdown time, we got the free time. So, we carried out the farming of different kinds of vegetables, tubers, and bananas. Krishi Bhavan administrators have given seeds, manures, and technical support for the cultivation free of cost. The teachers, who are staying in and around the village, used to arrive at to school for taking care of the plants. Teachers Bineesh and Lincymol PR, non-teaching staff Aravind Mohan R and Balan P initiated our farming.

We have principally done the cultivation of spinach, brinjal, ladies finger, chilies, cauliflower, and peas. Besides, turmeric, banana, and tapioca are also being cultivated by us. The majority of the students of our school are from tribal families. We are giving all the vegetables to these poor families. This cultivation is teaching us new lessons during this Covid-19 time,” said Sunil K, headmaster of the school.