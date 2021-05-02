DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government extends lockdown

May 2, 2021, 09:37 pm IST

Another state in India has extended the  lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. Goa state government has announced this decision. Goa state government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10.

The state government ordered to close casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10.  Only essential services will be allowed to operate during lockdown.  Goa government had announced a lockdown from April 29 7 pm to the morning of 3 May.

The state government has allowed the restaurants to work in 50% capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaways any time.

