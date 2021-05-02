State government extends lockdown

Another state in India has extended the lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. Goa state government has announced this decision. Goa state government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10.

Also Read: 1847 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The state government ordered to close casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during lockdown. Goa government had announced a lockdown from April 29 7 pm to the morning of 3 May.

COVID19 restrictions imposed in Goa from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10; essential services allowed Casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets to remain closed pic.twitter.com/lSwOc4LMqa — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The state government has allowed the restaurants to work in 50% capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaways any time.