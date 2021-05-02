The World’s Largest Plane With Six Boeing 747 Engines completed its test flight

The world’s largest airplane, longer than a football field, has completed its second test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in California. The Stratolaunch is designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space. Here’s all you need to know about the world’s biggest airplane.

The plane named ‘Roc’ has a wingspan of 117 metres and is powered by 6 Boeing 747 engines. Stratolaunch, the aerospace firm was founded by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen established Stratolaunch in 2011 with the idea that Roc would be used to launch satellites in mid-air. The Stratolaunch plane being groomed to carry and launch supersonic vehicles high up in the sky.