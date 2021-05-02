‘ We will continue working together’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Pinarayi Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his party’s win in the assembly polls. The Prime Minister in the message said that will continua working together.

” I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front has retained the power in the state with a whopping majority of 99 seats out 140. The UDF led by Congress is sidelined to 41 seats. BJP has lost the only seat in the assembly to CPM.

? ?????????????? ???????? ????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????. ??????????? ??????? ????????? ???????????? ????????? ??????????? ??????????????????? ????????? ???????? ??????????????? ??????? ????????????? ????????? ??? ????????????????. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the people of Kerala for supporting BJP. He urged all BJP workers to work for people and to strengthen the party in the grassroots level. Prime Minister also congratulated the efforts of BJP workers.

Prime Minister also congratulated West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK supremo M K Stalin for the win in the assembly elections.