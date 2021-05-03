Covid-19 Update: 1772 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1772 new coronavirus cases along with 1769 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has surged to 525,567 in UAE. The total recoveries reached at 506,020. The death toll is at 1596. At present there are 17,951 active cases in UAE.

156,940 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 44.6 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.