Kerala Covid-19 updates: 26,011 new coronavirus cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 26,011 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 3919, Ernakulam 3291, Malappuram 3278, Thrissur 2621, Thiruvananthapuram 2450, Alappuzha 1994, Palakkad 1729, Kottayam 1650, Kannur 1469, Kollam 1311, Kasaragod 1139, Pathanamthitta 428, Idukki 407 and Wayanad 325.

96,296 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 27.01. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,61,54,929 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, it has been confirmed that 45 deaths in the last few days have been caused by Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5,450. About 80 health workers were affected. Health workers in Kannur 27, Thrissur 15, Kasaragod 8, Palakkad 7, Pathanamthitta 6, Thiruvananthapuram 5, Kollam 3, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode 2 each and Idukki 1 were affected.

Today, 301 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 24,106 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1524 is not clear. Kozhikode 3820, Ernakulam 3263, Malappuram 3029, Thrissur 2592, Thiruvananthapuram 2229, Alappuzha 1989, Palakkad 837, Kottayam 1569, Kannur 1300, Kollam 1295, Kasaragod 1096, Pathanamthitta 383, Idukki 395 and Wayanad 309 were affected by the disease.

The test results of 19,519 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 1956, Kollam 1047, Pathanamthitta 1015, Alappuzha 746, Kottayam 1825, Idukki 336, Ernakulam 3500, Thrissur 1486, Palakkad 900, Malappuram 1912, Kozhikode 3382, Wayanad 151, Kannur 1178 and Kasaragod 85 were found to be negative today. With this, 3,45,887 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 13,13,109 have so far been freed from Covid.

Today there are 13 new hotspots. Excluded from an area hotspot. There are currently a total of 686 hotspots. There are currently 7,40,135 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 7,12,954 are under home / institutional quarantine and 2,71,181 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 3,091 people were admitted to the hospital today.