Nepal reports highest daily surge of fresh Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, Nepal reported 7,137 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest daily surge in the country. As many as 7,137 new cases of Covid-19 were detected while conducting RT-PCR tests on 16,147 people in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data received by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

Currently, there are 48,711 active cases across the country. The Health Ministry recorded 27 more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the toll number of Coronavirus-related deaths to 3,325. 1,612 people who were earlier infected have been discharged after their recovery in the past 24 hours. Compared to the last week, the number of people diagnosed with Covid- 19 in Nepal has increased by 136.8 percent.

On Friday, the Nepal government decided to close 22 border points with India amid the sharp increase of Covid cases in the neighboring country. The decision was taken after the Covid Crisis Management Coordination Committee (CCMC) recommended to the Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of a total of 35 border points between Nepal and India. At present only 13 border points between Nepal and India will remain functioning.