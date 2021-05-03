Oman imposed a ban on commercial activities, Eid prayers cancelled

Oman has declared the cancellation of Eid prayers and Eid souqs and parties of any kind in public places including beaches and parks during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. It also includes a ban on family reunions and any kind of mass ceremonies during Eid.

The presence of all employees at workplaces in the country is also suspended. They are to be working from home during this period. The process is to be effective from Sunday, May 9, for all units of state administrative machinery and other public legal projects.

The Supreme Committee in Oman has also asked the private entities to execute the process of working online and lessening the number of employees to be present in offices.

Citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus, the GCC country will also be forbidding the movement of people and vehicles from 7 pm to 4 am from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also excluded.

