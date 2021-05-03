Udhayanidhi Stalin wins debut election in Tamil Nadu

The actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK president MK Stalin, has won his first assembly election. He competes in the polls from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency and won by a margin of 68,880 votes. His victory is also notable in the backdrop of Stalin’s own reported unwillingness in nominating his son as a candidate in the election, to deflate any attempt by the opposition to target the DMK over dynastic politics. In time, Udhayanidhi has not only proved himself to his father but also the voters of his constituency.

Udhayanidhi Stalin gifted a brick with the words ‘AIIMS’ painted on it to his father, soon after his victory. On Sunday, ridiculing the AIADMK and the BJP, Udhyanidhi Stalin tweeted a photo where he was handing over the painted brick to his father MK Stalin. Throughout the election campaign, he was carrying this brick at his election rallies and displayed it to attack the ruling AIADMK for allegedly not fulfilling the promise of setting up an AIIMS in Madurai.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, the DMK-led alliance has secured a historic victory over the AIADMK and would be returning to power after 10 years.