Yogi Adityanath Wants To Convert Nitrogen Into Oxygen, asks IIT Kanpur to look in to that

To ‘solve’ the oxygen shortage problem in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to coordinate with premier tech institutes like IIT-Kanpur and explore the possibility of converting nitrogen to oxygen.

“The CM on Saturday said, the government should explore all possibilities of raising oxygen supply and look for alternatives. Officials should get in touch with experts from IIT Kanpur and other technical institutes and look at the possibility of converting nitrogen to oxygen,” said a government spokesperson.