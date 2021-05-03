‘You have to be a special kind of monster’:Farhan Akhtar slams those selling fake Covid-19 medication

Farhan Akhtar slams all those who are ‘manufacturing and selling’ fake Covid-19 medication. He addresses the issue on his Twitter. Tweeting about it, he wrote: “Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!”

Responding to his tweet, several Twitter users narrated their experiences amid the Covid-19 crisis. One wrote, “There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of Avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It’s amazing what all can happen.” Another spoke about corruption in plasma donation. “You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies.”

Before Farhan, actor R Madhavan had similarly exposed people involved in corrupt practices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.