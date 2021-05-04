5G trials will begin in India soon; Chinese company Huawei not in the list

The trials for 5G will start soon in India. The union government will soon allow all telecom operators to carryout 5G trials. The telecom operators in the country can carry out 5G trials with equipment makers including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung’s network unit. But the union government has excluded the name of Chinese technology giant, Huawei.

The major telecom operators in the country, Reliance Industries’ Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and public sector company, MTNL will conduct the trials .This was announced by the Union Ministry of Telecommunications.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces new flight services

The statement issued by the ministry did not mention the name of Huawei and smaller Chinese rival ZTE among the participating network equipment suppliers.

The union government will likely block mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by Huawei, under procurement rules due to come into force in June. As per reports, after June 15, carriers can only buy certain types of equipment from state-approved “trusted sources”, The government could also create a “no procurement” list of banned suppliers.