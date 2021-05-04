A letter to the Bose ; “Try to be a little more compassionate”

Please do not hesitate to consider and respect those who work. This is something we have learned since we were young. Workers should have a high admiration for each other. The letter from a woman who has been serving as a cleaning worker for 35 years is presently earning recognition on social media. she worked as a cleaner at a branch of HSBC Bank. But the boss of this unnamed worker is cruel and fierce. Anyway, on the day of her retirement, the worker wrote a letter to the boss, who annoyed her for a long period.

“I’m going to purchase all the sanitation stocks for the person who’s replacing my position in my job next time. It shows that you are a person, that you have the privilege to be whatever you want to be in life, and try to be a little more compassionate because you are no bigger than a cleaner, “she wrote in his handwritten letter.

The woman, a cleaner, fixed the letter on the bank’s gate. Meanwhile, the incident went viral after their son posted a photo of the letter on social media. The words about the son are getting praised along with the picture. “That’s why I like my mother so much. My mother, who has been a cleaner for 35 years, gave her what she owed to her cruel boss when she left. My mother’s leisure life was full of happiness.”