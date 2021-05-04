Massive fire breaks out in a slum

A massive fire has broke out at a slum in Noida. The fire broke out at slum cluster in Noida’s Barola village under Sector 49 police on Tuesday evening. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been extinguished. No casualty was reported in the incident.

” The exact cause of fire could not ascertained immediately. Chief fire officer and his teams are rushing to extinguish fire,” tweeted Gautam Buddh Nagar Police .

Watch: Fire breaks out in a jhuggi cluster in Barola area, #Noida. pic.twitter.com/Wgpr1Rfutl — TOI Noida (@TOINoida) May 4, 2021

Earlier on April 11, a massive fire in Bahlolpur village area in Noida had killed two children.