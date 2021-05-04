Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh meets PM Modi, open up its hospital for civilians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and reviewed COVID-19 related initiatives by the Indian Navy. Admiral Singh informed PM Modi about the various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic, as per the Prime Minsiter’s Office.

He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things. He apprised the PM about Naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities.

The Navy is opening its hospitals in various cities to civilians, sending its doctors to assist other medical facilities and also joined the efforts to bring oxygen containers from other nations to fight the second wave of Covid.

Seven of its ships are involved in Samudra Setu 2 operation to transport oxygen containers.

The Indian Air Force is already at the task of transporting oxygen containers from different parts of the world to the country to boost the supply of the life-saving gas. The IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft on Monday airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany and landed in Hindon base in New Delhi.

The forces have also rolled out an operation called ‘CO-JEET’ towards its efforts towards fighting coronavirus by boosting medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains.

Under ‘CO-JEET’ the personnel of the three wings of the armed forces – the Army, the Air Force and the Navy – have been pressed into service to help restore oxygen supply chains, set up Covid beds and provide help to the civilian administration in its fight to control the pandemic.