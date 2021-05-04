Pat Cummins Aborts $50k Donation To PM-CARES Relief Fund

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has said he will not donate the amount he has pledged to India’s Covid relief PM Cares Fund. The player revealed that he has “ended up allocating his donation” to UNICEF Australia. It was reported that Cummins would contribute $ 50,000 (Rs 37 lakh) to the PM Cares Fund.

Cummins’ decision came after Cricket Australia announced it would donate UNICEF Australia to help India. Cummins wrote on Twitter “Terrific Work @ CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket”.