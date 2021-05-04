State government imposes ‘complete lockdown’ till May 15

Another state government in the country has imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Bihar government has imposed the lockdown. The decision was announced by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Kumar.

“During the discussions with ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided that lockdown should be imposed in Bihar till May 15,” Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi

Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Essential services including vaccination centres, banks and others will be allowed during the lockdown period.

In the last 24 hours more than 11,000 fresh cases were reported. As many as 82 people lost their lives due to infection. At present there are 1,07,667 active cases in Bihar . The state has a recovery rate of 78. 29 per cent.