Covid-19 rules violated: Case registered against comedian Sugandha Mishra

Phagwara: Police reported on Thursday, comedian Sugandha Mishra was charged for allegedly scorning coronavirus norms during her wedding with counterpart Sanket Bhosale at a resort in Punjab’s Phagwara last week.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh said, on Wednesday night the case was registered against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large group of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms.

The marriage ceremony was on April 26.

Under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the case was registered, concerning violation to order duly published by public servant and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Singh said.

No one has been arrest yet, the DSP said, adding that an inquiry was going on.

Mishra hails from Jalandhar, while Bhosale belongs to Maharashtra. Both had shot into fame in “The Kapil Sharma Show”, though they had later left it. They are now settled in Mumbai.