Covid-19 Update: India reports record high new coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health Family Welfare has updated the latest Covid-19 situation in India. India has reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases along with 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 new deaths were reported in the country. This is the second time that India breached the 4-lakh margin of fresh cases in a single day. On May 1, India had recorded 4,01,993 cases of daily infection in 24 hours.

The overall infection tally reached at 2,10,77,410. The total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844. The death toll reached at 2, 30,168. At present there are 35,66,398 active cases in the country.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested till Wednesday, out of which 19,23,131 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Twelve states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana contribute the highest for India’s total active coronavirus cases.