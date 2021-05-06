Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; Huge crowd in Hyderabad’s Charminar area

A shocking visual was shared by the Executive Editor of India Today Shiv Aroor, in which large crowds can be seen crowding the markets at Charminar, old Hyderabad, scorning every single COVID-19 protocol.

Not just social distancing that has completely violated, many can be seen wandering with no masks in the video dated May 05, 2021. The video has now gone viral on social media.

At present, the business hours in the market increased up to 8:30 pm after which the city goes into a lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to impose extra restrictive measures to straighten the curve in the state. The Court commented that stricter measures will have to be taken along with extending the night curfew and imposing a weekend lockdown.

The division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy slammed the government saying, “Our instructions to the government for the last several weeks to show some heed and to increase Covid testing have been like water off a duck’s back. The government is continuously reducing testing since the last week from 92,000 to 70,000. This automatically shows a decrease in the number of infected persons. By that, you are saying there is a fall in Covid cases. This is not correct.”

Directing the state to conduct one lakh COVID tests per day, the bench remarked, “Testing at private centres is static but is decreasing at government centres.”

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, indicated not enough people coming to the 1,100 testing centres across the state for getting tested as the reason for fewer testing numbers.

The court also directed the government to restrict gathering, but, it can be seen in the video that the orders have not been taken seriously.

Seeing the violations of COVID protocols and religious gatherings at Nampally, Afzalgunj, Madina and Charminar, the court repeated the need to keep a check on crowds. The police have been ordered to step in to control the gatherings and assemblages by performing stricter rules.

Second wave of the pandemic

Amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has left the nation fighting with 3-4 lakh new COVID-19 cases being clocked every day, this violation was held.

Furthermore, after the discovery of the N400K variant of the novel coronavirus which was said to be 15 times more infectious and dominated cases till February, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also battling the double mutant.

The double mutant which brought destruction in Maharashtra for a little over a month has now toughened its grip around the Southern states of India.

In the past 24 hours, Telangana reported over 6000 new coronavirus cases and recorded 52 deaths.

Preparations for Eid in Kolkata

The Calcutta Khilafat Committee (CKC) in Kolkata, which is liable for making arrangements of Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz in the city every year, is expecting the state government’s permission for conducting the same on Red Road this year. The event records a gathering of over two lakh every year.

The Red Road gathering is said to be the biggest gathering in the nation to offer special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr.