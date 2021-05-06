Qatar orders arrest of finance minister over misuse of funds

Cairo: The official Qatari news agency QNA reported Thursday that Qatar’s chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the country’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi for questioning on suspected financial offences and power abuse.

The order for the arrest was made after studying documents and attached reports on the minister, QNA added without details.

Abuse of power

The interrogation of the minister will be done on reported crimes associated with his post including harm to public money and misuse of power.

From June 2013, there was no immediate comment from Al Emadi who has been finance minister.