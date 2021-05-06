Union Minister V Muralidharan’s car attacked in Bengal by TMC workers, several injured: Video

Union minister and senior BJP leader V Muralidharan’s car attacked in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress workers. The incident took place in Panchkhudi area of West Midnapore on Thursday afternoon. Several BJP workers were injured in the incident. The Union Minister, however, escaped unhurt.

“TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip. TMC goons were involved in the attack. We will file a police complaint,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

At least 14 workers of BJP and CPM were killed by ruling TMC workers in the state in the post-poll violence.

The Union Home Ministry has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal and also assess the ground situation in the state. The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, reached Kolkata today afternoon.