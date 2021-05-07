Fuel price hiked for fourth consecutive day after 18-day pause.

Fuel prices across metro cities were hiked again for the fourth consecutive day on May 7. The prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital were hiked by 28 paise per litre and 31 paise per litre respectively.

Auto owners in Delhi shell out Rs 91.27 per litre for petrol and Rs 81.73 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 97.61 per litre and Rs 88.82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, petrol touched Rs 102.15 a litre, prices from oil companies showed. In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol now costs Rs 101.86 while it is priced at Rs 99.95 a litre in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

This is the second time this year that rates in some parts have crossed the Rs 100 mark – they had breached the physiological mark for the first time in mid-February.

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

The state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had hiked fuel prices across metropolitan cities on May 4, for the first time since February 23, with the assembly elections being held in the intervening period.