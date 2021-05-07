“India was broken by a political power that had no sympathy on the people”; Sonia Gandhi accuses Center

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accused the Center of the failure of the country’s covid defense. Sonia Gandhi has blamed the central government for defeating the people of the nation during the covid 19 pandemic. Sonia Gandhi said that the nation was devastated by a political leadership that had no sympathy for the people.

Sonia Gandhi was addressing at a Congress working committee meeting through video conference. Sonia Gandhi blamed the Narendra Modi government for cheating the people of the country. Sonia Gandhi said that only a proficient and far-sighted government can protect the nation from the covid-19 crisis. Sonia Gandhi told leaders that the country was declining because of the carelessness of the Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi also asked that the Center meet an all-party meeting soon to review the covid crisis. Sonia Gandhi said that the spread of covid was beyond political borders and that the nation should battle together against the epidemic. “Congress is calling for a standing committee to be called to better prevent the epidemic and increase accountability.” Sonia Gandhi said.

This is the initial gathering of the Congress Working Committee after the results of the Assembly elections in five states. Assessing the poll results in Kerala and elsewhere as disappointing, Sonia Gandhi made it clear that she would go ahead with the failure from the setbacks. Sonia Gandhi said that the working chamber will meet soon to assess the election results.

Read more; “Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl” ; Baby’s name goes viral!!!

India is fighting to hold a disastrous second surge of Covid infections; this morning over four lakh new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours. The tidal surge has left hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen supplies at a premium, and medical experts overworked and traumatized. Sonia Gandhi called on Congress leaders and workers to unite in the fight against the novel coronavirus and possessed a special appreciation for the efforts of the Indian Youth Congress. Finally, she reminded the center that fighting Covid is not a ‘Government versus Us’ battle but an “Us versus Corona” battle”. “This battle exceeds political differences,” she said.