“Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl” ; Baby’s name goes viral!!!

The Philippines family has lately named their baby boy Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl Mampuan Bruscato. As per the reports, the unique name which is hard to articulate as well as the spell was determined by the baby’s grandfather Raugyl Ferolin Estrera, from Carmen, Cotabato. The name is so tough that even the administrator who processed the baby’s birth certificate had to reprint the report because they did mistakes in spelling his name.

To create things easier for everybody, Grandfather Estrera swore to give his grandson an easier name and nicknamed him “Consonant,” owing to the lack of proper vowels in the boy’s real name. However, the boy’s name is not vowel-less. The letter Y, which is generally considered as a consonant, and also recognized as a special vowel is present in the name’s spelling.

Speaking to the media, Estrera revealed that his grandchild’s name, “Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl” was created by joining a few letters from his name as well as the names of the child’s father, mother, and grandmother. He also added that a few letters from baby Consonant’s name were also derived from his niece’s name. When inquired about his motivation for baby Consonant’s name, Estrera said, “If I will give him a name, it should be something of value for our family. The child’s name shouldn’t be made up.”

“Once baby Consonant starts to learn reading and writing, we will teach him how to spell his name as well as tell him about its origin. At an early age, we will teach him how to write his name. We will explain the origin of his name so that he will have an idea. The child will know the importance of his name,” Estrera said.