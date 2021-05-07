Foods to help your child’s body fight COVID-19 ; Full diet plan here…

The coronavirus pandemic has pitched children’s and their families’ lives into chaos globally. Although the signs of the disease are more or less alike, children are more prone to have a milder illness than adults. Children’s immune systems vary from adults’ and can differ considerably depending on their age, so it’s essential to make sure they’re receiving appropriate nutrition.

Our body’s capacity to counter, fight, and heal from diseases is controlled by what we consume. So, having a balanced diet is necessary. A healthy diet is vital for good health, particularly when the immune system is under relapse. Access to fresh foods can be limited, restricting possibilities to keep a balanced and different diet. It can also offer an increase in the consumption of the packaged foods that are high in fats, sugars, and salts. Although, a diet that supports good health can be kept even with less and minimum ingredients.

Even though no foods or dietary additions can heal or hinder COVID-19 disease, eating a healthy diet is important for immune system support. Here are some easy tips to keep in mind while preparing your daily meal for your kids.

A healthy diet for babies involves completely breastfeeding during the first six months, from the age of six months to two years. Nutritious and safe foods require to be added to complement breast milk.

A well-balanced diet is essential for young children’s development and growth. It can support older people to stay healthier and more connected lives.

Make sure that your child consumes a variety of foods, including vegetables, fruits, legumes like beans, lentils, nuts, and whole grains like oats, brown rice, wheat, millet (unprocessed), or roots like beetroot, potatoes, as well as eggs, meat, milk, and fish.

A cup of fruit per day is suggested for toddlers aged 2 to 3.

Make sure your child takes one cup of cooked or raw vegetables per day. Eat a variety of plants, such as pulses, orange and red brightly colored vegetables, and leafy greens.

Protein should be absorbed in 2–3 portions a day. Fish should be consumed at least twice a week, with oily fish such as salmon, sardines, or mackerel is one of them.

Walnuts, pistachios, and almonds are protein-rich nuts that can be given to children over the age of five.

Whole milk or yogurt should be provided to children under the age of two. Vitamin D-fortified dairy products are a better source.

Give your child raw vegetables and fresh fruit as snacks instead of foods high in sugars, fats, or salts. Make sure you don’t overcook your vegetables and fruit, as this can cause vital vitamins to be lost.

Assure that your child drinks 5 to 7 cups of water per day. It can consist of water of all types, as well as other liquids and foods. The best option would be water, but you can also give them something like unsweetened milk and fruit and vegetables that contain water, such as tomatoes, melon, oranges, cucumber, spinach, apples, and mushrooms.

High sugar drinks such as sweetened fruit juices, fizzy drinks, and syrups should be avoided.

Your child should eat unsaturated fats like olive oil, fish, almonds, sunflower oil, and avocado instead of saturated fats like milk, coconut oil, ghee, fatty meat, butter, and cheese. Canned foods, cookies, snack items, spreads, fried foods, and fast foods all include industrially-produced trans fats.

Restrict salt and high-sodium condiments when cooking and making food for your kids. Use iodized salt and limit your daily salt intake to less than 5 gm (approximately 1 teaspoon).

It’s important to have meals simple when including kids in the kitchen and teach them about proper food safety, including handwashing, cleansing surfaces, and avoiding using certain raw ingredients.