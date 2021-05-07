Misleading; Oximeters are for gaushala staff, not for COWS

As Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 enigma advances, the Yogi government on Thursday, directed the launching of oximeters and thermal scanners in the state’s gaushalas’. While the state govt’s press release declared that the oximeters were for the cows, an administrator later explained that the medical equipment was intended for people who serve at the gaushalas’. Uttar Pradesh has 2,62,474 active cases and 11,22,669 and 14,151 deaths.

Between the continuing second surge of the coronavirus pandemic, sections of the media reported that the Uttar Pradesh government has asked administrators to install up help desks to protect cows in all districts. Divisions of the media published that the government of CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered administrators to implement cow shelters in the state with thermal scanners and oximeters. Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, told that no such order of utilizing oximeters or thermal scanners for cows has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.” Rather, such things (oximeters) with the help desk will be installed in gaushalas for staff only owing to the scare of Covid-19,” said Navneet Sehgal.

Read more; “Not a friendly split” ; Report on Bill gates & Melinda planned Divorce!!!

The greatest disaster in UP between COVID has been the loss of 700 school staff who died due to COVID while on election duty for UP Panchayat polls. As per reports, the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has written to UP CM Adityanath and SEC, noting names of all the dead who passed away due to catching COVID-19 on poll duty, asking to delay counting on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had drawn up the Yogi govt over the deaths questioning why action should not be taken against it for not implementing Covid protocols. In response, the state government has refused the charges and said it has no evidence that the teachers died during poll duty and maintained that it did not want to keep the panchayat elections, but was forced to carry it before 30 April due to an HC order.