“Not a friendly split” ; Report on Bill gates & Melinda planned Divorce!!!

A fresh news hints that Bill and Melinda Gates decided on divorcing months ago, long before they did an official declaration on May 3. ‘Sources claimed to TMZ on Thursday that the couple had intended to bestow the news in March and were planning for the big day. Melinda, 56, rented Calivigny Island in Grenada for 132,000 dollars a night to avoid the media analysis. The couple’s children, along with their important others, were thought to come. Insiders stated that 65-year-old Gates was not invited to the island because “there was a considerable amount of anger associated with the separation.”

“We’re told virtually everyone in the family took Melinda’s side,” the outlet claimed. “Another way of putting it … we’re told they were very angry at Bill, and that’s why he wasn’t invited.”The outlet claimed that while there are still “outstanding issues that couldn’t be resolved at the time of the trip,” Melinda went anyway.”So here’s the takeaway,” the outlet alleged. “First, we’re told this was not a friendly split. We’re told Melinda and most of the family were furious at Bill for various things they claim he had done. Second … it’s clear this divorce has been a long time in the making.”

The couple declared they are separating but would continue working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world. In similar tweets, the Microsoft co-founder and his wife stated they had determined to end their marriage of 27 years.”We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Court records collected by People magazine noted that Melinda filed for divorce and declared in the petition that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The records also showed that the Gateses don’t have a prenuptial contract in place, but will distribute their assets according to a divorce agreement. Bill Gates was once the world’s richest person and his fortune is valued at well over 100 billion dollars.

The Gateses met after Melinda started working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. They wedded in 1994. Time magazine reported that before Gates met Melinda, he dated Ann Winblad, a software entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. Although the couple broke in 1987, they still shared a strong bond.” Even now, Gates has an arrangement with his wife that he and Winblad can keep one vacation tradition alive,” the outlet asserted. “Every spring, as they have for more than a decade, Gates spends a long weekend with Winblad at her beach cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where they ride dune buggies, hang-glide and walk on the beach.”

“We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology,” Gates told the magazine in 1997. In her 2019 autobiography, “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda wrote about her life and the hidden struggles she encountered as the wife of a public figure and stay-at-home mom with three kids. She also described the ways they operated irregularities in their marriage and parenting journey. She noted how working together at the foundation made the relationship better.

“Bill and I are equal partners,” Melinda told The Associated Press. “Men and women should be equal at work.”The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment worth nearly 50 billion dollars. It has concentrated on global health and growth and U.S. education problems since consolidating in 2000.

While both are global personalities, Melinda has increasingly developed her profile as a supporter of women and girls. The ex-tech business executive started her private Pivotal Ventures investment and incubation company in 2015 and lately partnered with MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, for a newly announced equity challenge. Last year, Gates said he was moving down from Microsoft’s board to concentrate on philanthropy.