India, Israel and UAE to sign “First landmark trilateral deal” by Ecoppia

Ecoppia, an Israeli world lead in the robotic disinfection solution for solar with its production base in India and over 2,700MW of global schemes, became the first-of-its-sort success story of a multilateral collaboration with the UAE-Israel-India Trilateral by contracting its first landmark agreement in the UAE with the assistance of the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC).

The agreement comprises a multilateral collaboration with a preeminent global renewable energy associate of IFIICC. Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, President of the State of Israel; Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India; Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India; Sanjeev Kumar Singla, Ambassador of India to Israel who are all founding sponsors of IFIICC and Jonathan Miller, Special Envoy for Energy, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Ecoppia’s CEO Jean Scemama and IFIICC Founder & Chairperson Merzi Sodawaterwala for this milestone success.

The declaration appears as the Abraham Accords peace agreement signed between Israel and UAE has floored the idea for friendships and business partnerships across the country. India being a friend of both the UAE and Israel is the chosen partner to leverage the global potential of the UAE, Israel, and India Trilateral. At a lately endured private event of the IFIICC in Dubai organized by its Founder and Chairperson Merzi Sodawaterwala, Diplomats of UAE, Israel, and India signifying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had pegged the innovation and international business potential of the UAE, Israel, and India Trilateral to be 110 billion dollars by 2030.

Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel and founding patron of IFIICC in his letter to IFIICC wrote “This belief in shared existence is the legacy I received from my father, and this spirit and belief is what I see in the peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, reached between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. I also see this spirit and belief in your work together to foster business links that are based on understanding and friendship among the peoples of the region.”

Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India and founding patron of IFIICC, who was the prime to recognize and emphasize the potential of Israel-UAE-India Trilateral complimented Ecoppia and IFIICC for the victory and said that he was pleased to witness that the roots sown by us are bearing good fruit. He continued “This confluence of Israeli cutting edge technology, manufactured in India, and imported from India to UAE for the benefit of its citizens, have so much potential, and this is only the beginning of it. I applaud the vision, determination, leadership, and commendable achievements of the IFIICC by creating such landmark multilateral partnerships that will result in significant impact for all nations.”

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albania, Ambassador of UAE to India and founding patron of IFIICC, said ”There is tremendous potential in the trilateral cooperation between Israel, the UAE and India, and multilateral cooperation with other countries and I welcome such great success stories of Ecoppia through the IFIICC led by Merzi Sodawaterwala, who is leading from the front in harnessing the innovation and international business potential of the Abraham Accords that will benefit the world.”