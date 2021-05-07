NR Rangasamy heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Puducherry

All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Puducherry by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas this afternoon.

Mr Rangasamy, who took the oath of office and secrecy in Tamil and in the name of God, has become Chief Minister for the fourth time. He heads the NDA government which comprises AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The swearing-in of the other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be held in the next few days.

The ministers in Mr Rangasamy’s cabinet will be inducted later. A Namassivayam, who joined the BJP in January after quitting the Congress, can be tipped for the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

NR Rangasamy heads the National Democratic Alliance, which has the BJP as the other constituent.

The AINRC bagged 10 seats out of the 16 it contested in the April 6 polls while the BJP garnered six out of the nine seats it contested.

The total strength of the Assembly is 30 and 16 is the majority mark for formation of a ministry. The AINRC and BJP have a combined strength of 16.