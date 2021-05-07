Radhika Madan receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, urges others to do the same

Actress Radhika Madan informed her fans that she got the first shot of covid vaccine on Wednesday, and also urged everyone to register for the same with a social media post. On her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated at a dispensary. In her caption, she wrote, “One step at a time #Vaccinated”. She further urged everyone to get themselves registered for their shot and take all the precautions and discipline at the vaccination centers. “Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance, and don’t panic. Don’t forget to get a good night’s sleep the day before and stay well hydrated #FightCorona #Covid19India,” Radhika concluded.

Netizens extolled the actresses’ post and asked her to keep herself safe and be inside her house till she receives the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.