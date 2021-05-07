Two weeks after mother, Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister succumbs to Covid-19

Indian women team batter Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister succumbs to Covid-19 two weeks after the virus claimed the player’s mother. Veda’s elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar, who is 45, died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday. She died hours later after been shifted from the ICU to a general ward as her condition had improved. She is survived by a son, father, two sisters, and a brother. Her husband had died a few years ago. Veda’s family had caught the virus last month though she had tested negative. Veda is the youngest of four siblings, is at home in Bengaluru.

On May 6, Veda tweeted: “It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka My family, my world has been rocked to its core. Appreciate all the messages and prayers. My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe”.

It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka My family, my world has been rocked to its core. Appreciate all the messages and prayers . My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe ? — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 6, 2021

Veda’s coach Sukhwinder Bawa said “Veda was very close to her sisters and mother. She would always focus on cricket and other things were taken care of by her sisters and father. It is very unfortunate that a double tragedy has hit her family. May God give her strength to bear twin loss”.

Veda Krishnamurthy is the third Indian cricketer to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. She represented Karnataka in the women’s one-day tournament last month.