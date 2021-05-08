Anti-Covid drug developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation gets approval for emergency use

The anti-Covid drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has got approval for emergency use. The nodal agency in India for drugs, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of the oral medicine.

The DCGI has approved the emergency use of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed jointly by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.

“Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. In efficacy trends, the patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than Standard of Care (SoC) on various endpoints. The drug comes in powder form in sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production,” DRDO said in an official statement on Saturday.