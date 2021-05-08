Covid-19: PM Modi calls up CM’s of 4 states for reviewing the situation

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conference with chief ministers of four states, including the worst-affected Maharashtra, individually to discuss the situation concerning coronavirus disease in their states.

the Union Health Ministry had said on Friday, the worst-hit state by the pandemic since last year, Maharastra, is among the states witnessing an increase in daily COVID-19 deaths and a plateauing of fresh infections.

The PM’s communication with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes on a day the latter wrote to the Centre, asking approval to develop a separate app for COVID vaccination in the state, citing a technical problem in CoWIN registration platform.

So as to take stock of the COVID situation in the state, PM Modi also called up Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After a series of interaction on Twitter, Chouhan said he briefed PM Modi on the state’s “continuously decreasing positivity rate and rapidly rising recovery rate”. He also notified the Prime Minister about the measures taken by the state government to contain the virus, including the Janata Curfew.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government and assured all possible help from the Central government,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The Prime Minister also communicated with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over a phone call during which the latter notified him about the steps being taken by the state government to implement oxygen supply to COVID patients, the situation of hospital beds and the vaccination drive.

“PM Modi assured to provide all possible to Himachal (Pradesh) help to overcome this crisis. Heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on behalf of all the people of Devbhoomi Himachal for his concern for Himachal in this corona period,” Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi.

PM Modi also communicated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the COVID-related situation in the state.

PM Modi called up the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura, on Friday, on the COVID-19 situation in their states.

On Thursday PM had interacted with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this concern.