Covid-19 Update: India reports highest single-day deaths

India has reported highest single day deaths due to coronavirus infection. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases along with 4,187 new deaths and 3,18,609 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has recorded more than four lakh new Covid-19 cases. In the past 16 days, India has been recording over three lakh daily cases. While over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 10 days.

Thus the overall infection tally now reached at 2,18,92,676. The total recoveries now stands at 1,79,30,960. The death toll is at 2,38,270. At present there are 37,23,446 active cases in the country.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples were tested till Friday (May 7), out of which 18,08,344 samples were tested on Friday.