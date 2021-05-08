Don’t point out fingers, join hands to combat pandemic: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy chides Hemant Soren

On Friday Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy joined BJP leaders and union ministers in shielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren aimed a dig at the Prime Minister over a phone conversation on the Covid pandemic in his state. His statement evoked sharp reactions from various State leaders including that of the AP CM. In a direct message addressed to the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, YS Jagan urged him to not indulge in such a level of politics as it would only weaken the nation.

Taking to Twitter the YS Jagan first said, “Dear Hemant Soren, I have great respect for you… but as a brother I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation. In this war against COVID-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic”. Replying to himself he wrote again; In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic. 2/2

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2021

Tagging Reddy’s tweet Saptagiri Ulaka, a Congress Lok Sabha MP from Odisha points out the CBI court issue in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment to pharma firms when his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was Chief Minister. Ulaka wrote “Really sad to learn son of such a tall leader from Congress, late Shri YS Rajasekhara Reddyji, is now playing doodle-doodle with Modi for petty politics fearing raids. Grow up, you are a CM now”.

Really sad to learn son of such a tall leader from Congress Late Shri Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ji is now playing doodle-doodle with Modi for petty politics fearing CB, ED raids. Grow up @ysjagan, you are a CM now ? https://t.co/NflA4xjPTd — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) May 7, 2021

PM Modi on Thursday had spoken to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand over the COVID situation in the respective states. The Jharkhand CM who was apparently unhappy with the way the session went, took to Twitter to make disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister in Hindi which set off a Twitter row. The Jharkhand CM wrote in Hindi,

When translated,” Today, the respected Prime Minister called. and only spoke his “Mann Ki Baat”. It would have been better if he would have talked business and listened to the issues”.

BJP leaders and supporters reacted strongly to his remarks. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted by tagging Hemant’s tweet, “Your tweet is not just against minimum decorum but is also a mockery of the pain of the people of your state, for whom the Prime Minister called you. You have pulled a despicable stunt. You have lowered the dignity of the Chief Minister’s post”. Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi tweeted, “Hemant Soren is a failed Chief Minister. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking”.

However, Jharkhand reported 141 Covid deaths on Thursday and 5,770 fresh cases. Jharkhand is among 10 states and union territories that account for over 75 percent of the daily COVID-19 deaths in the country, government data says.