More than 205 Palestinians injured in a clash between Israeli police: Video

Jerusalem: More than 205 Palestinians were injured in a clash between the Israeli police in Jerusalem. Around 17 policemen were also injured in the clash. The violent clash took place at Al-Aqsa Mosque situated in Jerusalem on Friday.

As per reports, thousands of Palestinians clashed with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear. The Palestinians clashed with the police over eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

Protestors used stones, bottles and fireworks to attack policemen. Police used water cannons and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse s protesters . Tensions in Jerusalem have soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israel’s restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the holy month of Ramadan.