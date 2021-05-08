Section 269ST of Income-tax Act relaxed by the Central Govt, Read more.

The central government has eased income tax norms for the Covid hospitals, dispensaries, nursing home and Covid care centres of similar facilities for receiving cash of Rupees 2 lakh or above from the patients.

The Ministry of Finance issued notification in this regard on Friday announcing relaxation for the Covid Care hospitals in Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act. But, the exemption for cash payment receipt is for the period of 1st April 2021 to 31st May 2021 only.

The Department of Revenue at the Ministry of Finance issued notification in this regard and said, “The central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (iii) of Provision to Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, 1961, hereby specifies hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes, Covid Care Centre or similar other medical facilities providing Covid treatment to patients for the purpose of Section 269ST of Income-tax Act, 1961 for payment received in cash during 01.04.2021 to 31.05.2021, on obtaining the PAN or Aadhaar of the patient and the payee and the relationship between the patient and the payee by such hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes, Covid Care Centres or similar other medical facilities.”

Earlier, amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to surge in Covid-19, the Finance Ministry had reduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use from 28 per cent to 12 per cent.

The reduced IGST rate will be applicable till June end.