Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on ventilator support after his condition deteriorates due to Covid-19

According to the report, the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is in jail on rape charges, was put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated. Asaram was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at MDM Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with 12 other inmates. He was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing difficulty.

A jail official has reportedly disclosed that 80-year-old Asaram had complained of restlessness and his oxygen levels were extremely low when they rushed him to the hospital. “On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated as he complained of fever and short-breath. We rushed him to the MG Hospital in the night itself. He has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable. His samples were taken along with other inmates for COVID-19 testing, wherein his result came positive, the official said.

Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.