State government imposes strict restrictions

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh state government has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

The state government has suspended public transport from Monday. All public transport will remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles will only be allowed in case of emergency services. Also, the shops that sells daily needs and essential commodity shops will remain open only for three hours in a day. The timing of these shops will be decided by concerned deputy commissioners.

Also Read: Active cases reaches 9707 in Saudi Arabia

The state government has earlier imposed curfew in the state. The curfew will continue till 17.