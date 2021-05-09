CBSE Class 12 exam updates: Should it be cancelled?

CBSE Class 12 Board exams have been postponed. It was said that any decision on conducting the exams would be taken in June after discussing with various stakeholders. According to media reports, CBSE Class 12 exam won’t be conducted before July or August.

After the cancellation of the Class 10 board exams in which students will be promoted based on internal assessment. A similar demand is being made by a section of people and persons related to academia for Class 12 students as well. Students are running a Twitter campaign to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. ‘#cancel12thboardexams2021’ and other related hashtags are trending too, asking authorities concerned to cancel the CBSE 12th board exam.

Education experts largely that it would be very difficult to conduct exams in June and holding them in later months do not make much sense. Some are also of the view that there should be a plan B in case exams could not be held in June or July. Mrs. Jayshree, a retired Principal said, “Postponing 12th Board exams till August can still be considered but beyond that date, one must ask if it is worthwhile”.

It is to be noted that there is no official statement yet confirming about CBSE Class 12 exam cancellation. Earlier, the government had said a meeting will be conducted on June 1 to decide a further course of action. However, rising Covid 19 cases have left students, their parents, and experts worried.