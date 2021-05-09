Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidelines; Reveals more about coronavirus infection

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines regarding the coronavirus infection. The CDC also revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is behind the Covid-19 pandemic. The CDC also also informed that the virus is airborne and can be transmitted through very fine aerosolised particles released during respiration.

“People release respiratory fluids during exhalation (quiet breathing, speaking, singing, exercise, coughing, sneezing) in the form of droplets across a spectrum of sizes. These droplets carry the virus and transmit infection,” said the CDC.

“These transmission events have involved the presence of an infectious person exhaling virus indoors for an extended time (more than 15 minutes and in some cases hours) leading to virus concentrations in the air space sufficient to transmit infections to people more than 6 feet away, and in some cases to people who have passed through that space soon after the infectious person left,” it added.

Also Read: 1572 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

CDC affirmed that the safety measures like, hand washing, social distancing, mask-wearing, regular sanitisation, proper ventilation and avoiding crowded indoor spaces were still effective against the virus.