‘In a democracy this is a vote against govt’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr.Subramanian Swamy has said that the Supreme Court’s appointment for a committee comes as an action against the government. The BJP leader claimed that if the government had listened to suggestions given by him then this would not have happened.

Also Read: Chief Minister warns farmers

” If Modi had listened to my Gadkari proposal, the Coronavirus war would have remained within the Government framework. Now SC has appointed a Committee which proposal the SG surrendered to—on instruction ( usually from HM). In a democracy this is a vote against Govt”, tweeted Subramanian Swamy.

If Modi had listened to my Gadkari proposal, the Coronavirus war would have remained within the Government framework. Now SC has appointed a Committee which proposal the SG surrendered to—on instruction ( usually from HM). In a democracy this is a vote against Govt — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 9, 2021

The BJP leader also said that the country is now in a war like situation. The country is facing three enemies – China, Coronavirus and Economy-, said the BJP leader.

We now face war like situation on three fronts: Economy, China, Coronavirus Pandemic. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 9, 2021

” We now face war like situation on three fronts: Economy, China, Coronavirus Pandemic”, tweeted Subramanian Swamy.