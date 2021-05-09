‘Irresponsible standards’ ; Nasa criticizes China regarding its space debris fall

On Sunday Nasa, the American space agency criticized China for neglecting to muster “responsible standards” concerning its space wreckage, hours later parts of the country’s largest and an out of control rocket dispersed over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

The ruins from China’s Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10.24 am Beijing time and dropped into an extensive sea area at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, China’s Manned Space Engineering Office stated.

Responding to China’s space program, Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said: “It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.””Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations,” he said.