SC juvenile justice committee takes measures for well-being and protection during Covid-19 second wave

New Delhi: Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee Chairperson S Ravindra Bhatt has opined that necessary steps need to be taken for ensuring better care, protection and welfare of children in the second wave of Covid-19.

While speaking at a review meeting of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee to report on the steps taken by various states for the protection and welfare of children during the second wave of Covid – 19, he said.

In a meeting, held in coordination with UNICEF, he said possible steps should be taken to assure that every child in need gets appropriate care and protection during this time.

Ravindra Bhatt said that in the case of children whose parents are affected by Covid, there will be many without parental supervision and care and steps should be taken expeditiously for their safety. He said children in this situation would be more unsafe than before and all should work together for the safety of children.

He also pointed out that if there is a third wave of Covid in the country, it will affect children more than adults. Children have more vitality than adults, but they cannot go to the hospital on their own when they get sick. They need the help of their parents. He said the kids might have a hard time when that happens.

The review meeting was conducted by the chairpersons and members of the juvenile justice committee of various high courts. Officials of Departments of Women and Child Development, Social Welfare and Health from various states and union territories also participated.