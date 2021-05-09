State government extends ‘corona curfew’

Lucknow: A state government has extended the partial corona curfew imposed in the state. Uttar Pradesh state government has extended the partial corona curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

The restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning. But as per the new order, all shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday at 7 am. This is the third extension of lockdown-like curfew.

Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17: ACS Information Navneet Sehgal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/secgULoiUL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2021

All essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue. It was also decided to intensify the sanitisation drive in all the 75 districts to break the virus chain.