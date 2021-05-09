‘ There can’t be an alliance of opposition parties without the Congress’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that there can not be an alliance of opposition parties in the country without the Congress. The Shiv Sena leader also revealed that the talks to form an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days.

“There is a need to have a strong alliance of opposition parties in the country. But there can’t be an alliance without the Congress party. It will be the soul. Leadership can be decided through consultations,” said Sanjay Raut.

“The Maha Vikas aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was formed after three ideologically different parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) came together and the leadership was unanimously given to Uddhav Thackeray. This is an ideal alliance, which is working fine,” he said.

Also Read: ‘In a democracy this is a vote against Govt’

“I discussed these issues with NCP president Sharad Pawar, but since he is indisposed, he is in Mumbai. Talks of forming an alliance of opposition parties will start in a few days,” added the Sena leader.