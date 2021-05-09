Updated metro, bus timings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised timings for buses and Dubai Metro during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. RTA made the announcement on Sunday.

As per the announcement, the Red Line of Dubai Metro will from 5am to 1am on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, it will run from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5am to 12 midnight. The Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 1am on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5.30am to 12 midnight.

The main bus stations will operate from 4.30am to 12.30am; and Al Ghubaiba from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations will be on from 4.30am to 11pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will operate from 4.30am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12:15am.

The Dubai Tram will function from 6am to 1am on Wednesday and Thursday. And on Friday, from 9am to 1am; and on Saturday from 6am to 1am.