Veteran US sprinter set his sights on “winning Olympic gold”

Veteran US runner Justin Gatlin fixed his visions on thriving one other Olympic gold on the Tokyo Video games, then denied to rule out continuing with his profession into his 40s. The 39-year-old will transform into the oldest man ever to win an Olympic monitor medal if he performs the platform at this summertime’s coronavirus held Tokyo Video games.

And with past archrival Usain Bolt presently retired and ruling World 100m world champion Christian Coleman prevented from the Tokyo Video games for lacking three doping exams, Gatlin declared he assumes he has a reasonable expectation.“I hope so — That’s why I’m nonetheless right here,” he mentioned after racing at a check event occurred behind closed doorways at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

“I like making Olympic groups, however, I’m not in it for the free journey. I would like to have the ability to work exhausting and get on prime of that podium once more in some unspecified time in the future, and I hope this yr is that yr for me.”

Gatlin won 100m gold in Athens in 2004 though was urged to overlook the 2008 Video games due to a delay for drug crimes. He stated on Sunday that Tokyo could be his “fourth and final Olympics” if he performs the US group. However, he immediately modified the pin when beseeched if he would positively hold up his spikes this summertime.

“I’m saying it proper now, however clearly the best way my profession’s going, I don’t know,” he mentioned. “I’m pleased with the place I’m at. I’m nonetheless hungry for competitors, so I gained’t say by no means.”Gatlin obtained Sunday’s 100m race in a time of 10.24sec and stated he was cheering along with his sort as he seems to be like ahead to following month’s US trials.